Parents announce son’s birth
KENDALLVILLE — Easton Eric Estep, a boy, was born April 21 at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville to Eric and Angie Estep of Ligonier. He weighed 9 pounds, 13 ounces and was 22 inches long. Easton joins siblings Hunter, Wyatt, Noah and Colton at home.
His paternal grandparents are John Estep of West Virginia and Sandy Shull of Ligonier. His maternal grandparents are Ollie Slone of Ligonier and the late Dana Slone.
Veterans selling pork burgers
KENDALLVILLE — The Disabled American Veterans will sell pork burgers today, beginning at 10 a.m., in the House of Spirits parking lot at U.S. 6 and S.R. 3. The carryout sale will continue until the burgers are sold out.
Rome City alumni to reminisce, reconnect
ROME CITY — All former alumni and staff of Rome City High School are invited to the annual gathering on Saturday, June 24, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sylvan Cellars Event Center, Northport Road. The group will gather in the patio and in the bar area.
Those who attend may come and go as they wish to socialize and reconnect with their fellow Romans. Light snacks will be provided at no charge, but donations are accepted.
