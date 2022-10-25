Andrea Joy, a girl, was born Oct. 19 to Steven and Dorene (Bontrager) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Nolan Kyle, a boy, was born Oct. 16 to Joel and Mary Miller, Ligonier.
Annalyse Fern, a girl was born Oct. 15 to Joe and Erma Miller.
Brian Dean, a boy, was born Oct. 15 to Clayton and Kathryn (Fry) Yoder, Millersburg.
Allison Jada, a girl, was born Oct. 13 to Jerry and Diane (Miller) Bontrager, Middlebury.
Sadie Elizabeth, a girl, was born Oct. 13 to Lowell and Joan (Miller) Bontrager, Bristol.
Kylan Bryce, a boy, was born Oct. 10 to Gerald and Dena Troyer, Topeka.
Nan Marie, a girl, was born Oct. 8 to Francis and Sara Ssonko, Goshen.
Natalie Grace, a girl, was born Oct 8 to Joe and Loranna Chupp, Topeka.
Jenean Sue, a girl, was born Oct. 6 to Mervin and Doretta (Lambright) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Megan Dawn, a girl, was born Oct. 5 to Myron and Julia (Weaver) Lambright, Bristol.
