Countless people have expressed their appreciation for the “Memories by J” columns.
In beautiful cursive handwriting, Jane Hampshire of Kendallville, wrote to Terry Housholder last year, reminiscing and asking, “How about giving ‘Memories by J’ a try?”
Mrs. Hampshire was Terry’s second grade teacher at Avilla Elementary — she also taught at the Garrett, Albion and Rome City elementary schools.
Here is her eighth column. Thank you, Jane, for the visits back in time.
+++
I’m downsizing and I found some memories in a few storage totes. I would like to share them and get some smiles, especially in these trying times.
Some people love to eat. Let’s talk about the Blue Moon, north of Garrett, where the late Gene Yarde, who was my principal at J. E. Ober Elementary, opened his eatery. The ice cream shop also had such good food. Cars would line up all the way to the Auburn-Garrett Drive-In, and park in the gas station or tire store across the road, waiting in line. What a wonderful place!
Remember when Alice and Don Freeman owed and operated the Dairy Treat on the south end of Avilla, and sold food and soft ice cream? Prices were so low that all the kids who participated in sports, band, etc. would get treated there. Oh, adults too, and lots of people from out of town enjoyed the Avilla Dairy Treat.
Can’t forget Kendallville, and Kelsey’s Root Beer stand, located where the Community State Bank is now. My, oh my, the frosted root beer mugs, root beer floats, fries, etc. Yummy!
Let’s go west, on U.S. 6 and on the left side was the Redwood Drive-In. That was the best “cruising” spot in the 1950s.
I almost forgot Shook’s Dairy Queen, where the CVS is now. What a place to meet and greet your friends! In the years 1951-1954, living in Avilla seemed miles away from Kendallville, so five of us girls would pool our money (25 cents each) and get $1 worth of gas from the station in the middle of Main Street. Whoever drove did not have to pay for the gas. Remember gas was 25 cents a gallon.
We usually went to Bixler Lake and did some sunbathing and swimming. And maybe a little bit of boy-watching! Before we left Kendallville, we would stop at the Dairy Queen and get their slurpie slushes. Would you believe they were so slushy we were still sipping on them after we got to Avilla? What a super treat on a hot day!
Remember when, oh yes! We cannot forget the Dairy Queen in LaGrange, on the corner of U.S. 20 and S.R. 9. You had to stand in line and the parking lots were full, but people did not ever go away hungry or thirsty. Remember the cone with the curl?
One thing we did a couple of times during the summer with my sister, Sally, and her two kids and my four boys; we would go shopping at K-Mart in Fort Wayne. Everybody loved the blue-light specials — big bags of candy, picking out records (33 1/3 rpm) and then topping it off by stopping at McDonald’s or Burger King, where we could get 23-cent hamburgers, 22-cent French fries and those Pop Tart pastie things. Don’t forget the Happy Meal toy. You are smiling, so I know you remember.
Going to The Strand Theatre in Kendallville was fun. Sometimes we got in free for donating a can of soup. There was a wonderful concession stand and delicious buttery popcorn, besides very good movies.
While living on Van Scoyoc Street in Avilla, lots of kids in the neighborhood would play hide-and-seek and kick-the-can, but you always had to be home when the streetlights came on.
There will be more later. Thanks, Memories by Jane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.