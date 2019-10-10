This satisfying drink features fall flavors without the sugar and caffeine of a pumpkin spice latte.
Pumpkin Spice Smoothie
Ingredients
1/2 cup canned pumpkin (not pie filling)
1/3 cup fat-free, plain yogurt
1/3 cup skim milk
2 Tbsp. rolled oats
2 tsp. honey
1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
3-4 ice cubes
Directions
Into a blender, add pumpkin, yogurt, milk, oats, honey, pumpkin pie spice and ice cubes.
Blend until smooth and frothy, about 1 minute. Pour into a glass and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.