KENDALLVILLE — With chapter president Jane Doyle presiding, officers for the next two years were installed at the May 12 meeting of Beta Chapter of Tri Kappa at the Kendallville Public Library.
They are Cindy Frick, president; Margaret Yuska, vice president; Linda Jansen, secretary, and Marilyn Freiburger, treasurer.
A very special thank you was given to Jane Doyle for her leadership as chapter president for the past two years.
Thank-you notes for donations were read from Noble House Ministries, a woman from Noble House, the Kendallville Parks and Recreation Department, Common Grace, East Noble AFS student exchange program, Families for Freedom and East Noble Theater.
Treasurer Marilyn Freiburger reported on the Seniors Honor Night presentation. The Beta Chapter awarded scholarships to Joslyn Keel — Academic, $500; Rachel Carpenter — English, $500; Emilia Becker — Vocal Music, $500.
The Fine Arts Committee announced that the Fine Arts Party will be at the Bridgewater Country Club in Auburn June 26.
Marilyn Freiburger gave an update on Carolyn Martz and her upcoming hip surgery.
Julie Carmicheal told about her two little grandsons, Reid William and her newest little one, Wesley Patrick. Bonnie Milton has two little grandchildren now, a little boy and a little girl.
A special thank you was given to LouAnne Pillers for making her delicious carrot cake for the evening.
It was reported that nine members were online for the April 14 Zoom meeting.
Julia Nixon and Lori Jansen said the Power of the Purse event will be Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 at The Community Learning Center. They have close to $100 in donations to purchase items for the purse, which was donated.
Basket Bingo will be in the fall of 2021.
Jane Doyle announced that state convention will be July 23-25.
In the Winter Cross Keys magazine, it was noted that the Alpha Chapter of Tri Kappa in Kendallville celebrated 80 years as a chapter; the Beta Chapter has been in existence for 63 years.
It was noted that Mary Smith, an out-of-town associate living in Florida, has passed away. A sympathy card will be sent to her daughter, Deb Ryan. Also, the library will be contacted for potential memorial volumes.
A thank-you note was sent to Mayor Suzanne Handshoe expressing the chapter's appreciation for all her hard work and dedication to the city of Kendallville.
