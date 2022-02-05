Support group cancels Feb. 8 meeting
KENDALLVILLE — The Parkinson’s Support Group, sponsored by Parkview Center for Healthy Living, has canceled its monthly meeting for Tuesday. The group leader is on leave.
Democrats to meet virtually
ALBION — Noble County Democrats will have its month meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, due to concerns for health, safety and weather conditions. Contact Noble County Democratic Party chair Martha Quintanilla at nobledemchair@gmail.com to receive the invitation link to join the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.