These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Ashley Joy, a girl, was born Sept. 17 to Daryl and Dora (Yoder) Weaver, LaGrange.
Kaitlyn Joy, a girl, was born Sept. 16 to Jason and Luann (Barkman) Hershberger, Topeka.
Kaydi Lyn, a girl, was born Sept. 15 to LaVon and Emma (Miller) Lehman, LaGrange.
Loren Dean, a boy, was born Sept. 13 to Richard and Mary Sue (Eash) Yoder, LaGrange.
Luke Alan, a boy, was born Sept. 13 to Devon and Cheryl (Yoder) Bontrager, Topeka.
