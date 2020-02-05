These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Dylan Cade, a boy, was born Jan. 25 to Ervin and Dorothy (Hochstetler) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Alivia Jade, a girl, was born Jan. 26 to Marcus and Eva (Stutzman) Bontrager, Middlebury.
Emily Kay, a girl, was born Jan. 27 to Devon and Joanna (Miller) Hostetler, LaGrange.
Maciah Jon, a boy, was born Jan. 27 to Merle and Delores (Mast) Lehman, Middlebury.
Jason J., a boy, was born Jan. 28 to Jonathan and Lora (Lehman) Yoder, Topeka.
Caleb Andrew, a boy, was born Jan.28 to Vernon and Edith (Troyer) Lehman, LaGrange.
Eden Angeline, a girl, was born Jan. 31 to Gary and Linda (Miller) Bender, Goshen.
Jenna Alyse, a girl, was born Jan. 28 to Steven and Doreen Sue (Bontrager) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Brandon Daniel, a boy, was born Jan. 30, to Dennis and Marla Jean (Barkman) Lehman, Wolcottville.
Elijah A., a boy, was born Jan. 28 to Aaron and Sharon J. (Lambright) Yoder, Middlebury.
Isaac James, a boy, was born Feb. 1 to Andrew and Katie Marie (Mullett) Kauffman, Howe.
DeVon Jay, a boy, was born Feb. 2 to James and Pauline (Whetstone) Troyer, LaGrange.
Jordan Cole, a boy, was born Feb. 2 to Kenneth and Angelyn (Miller) Lambright, Shipshewana.
Hailey Grace, a girl, was born Feb. 4 to Christy and Martha (Yoder) Otto, Millersburg.
