Just before press time, we received this information: “In consideration of the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, the Vigil for Gaza and presentation by Steve Sosebee of the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund are postponed to an unspecified later date. There is no event now on March 24.”
FORT WAYNE — Indiana Center for Middle East Peace is hosting a gathering on Tuesday, March 24, at 6 p.m., at Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 West Berry Street, downtown Fort Wayne.
Vigil for Gaza will commemorate the second anniversary of the Gazan’s Great March of Return, during which hundreds of Palestinians, participating in non-violent demonstrations, have died, and thousands more have been injured.
Participants are asked to bring a flower to share.
The vigil will be followed at 6:45 p.m. with a presentation by Steve Sosebee, president and founder of the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, which provides free medicine and medical care by volunteer physicians for Palestinian children in refugee camps in the West Bank, Jordan and other areas. He is married to a Palestinian doctor, and was in Gaza late in 2019. PCRF’s website is: pcrf.net
Both events are free and open to the public.
