Libraries reopen today
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City were closed on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day. Both libraries will reopen at 9 a.m. today.
Legion serving fish, chicken meals
AVILLA — American Legion Post 240 will resume serving Friday night dinners for fish or chicken strips twice a month, beginning Sept. 10.
Serving begins at 5 p.m. and continues until food is sold out at the post. Customers may dine in or take their meals to go.
Meals are $10 each and include a choice of fish or chicken strips, choice of potato (baked, broasted or french fries), coleslaw and a roll. The post is bringing back the former tartar sauce, a longtime favorite.
Future dates for dinners are Sept. 24, Oct 8 and 22, Nov. 5 and 19, and Dec. 3 and 17.
Legion honors 20th anniversary of 9/11
ROME CITY — American Legion Post 381, 615 Kelly St., will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States with activities open to the public all day on Saturday, Sept. 11.
A welcome ceremony begins at 1 p.m., followed by a 9/11 display of honor, games of corn hole and horseshoes, prizes, treasure hunt drawing at 7 p.m. and music by the Last Chance Band at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge for the band.
A rib dinner with baked potato and baked beans will be served for $10 per person. Those attending may bring a covered dish to share.
Tri-Lakes Lions frying fish, tenderloin
COLUMBIA CITY — The Tri-Lakes Lions Club will have a fish and tenderloin fry on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the club’s hall, 2935 E. Colony Ave. The drive-through event will offer a choice of meat only or a meal for $12 each. A quart of potato salad is $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.