“But Mary treasured up all these things, pondering them in her heart.” Luke 19; ESV
It’s after Christmas … all the presents are opened, the foods are now leftovers, and most of the people have returned home and/or to their daily routines before the holidays. The excitement is over (so to say) and Christmas decorations in the stores are 70%-90% off retail prices. The returns and the after-Christmas sales are now underway and the people are busy trying to buy for next Christmas event. And yet; where is Christ?
Jesus’ birthday celebration is quickly forgotten by many because people haven’t followed Mary’s example of Christ: treasuring and pondering. Yes, many might be pondering the various gifts they did/didn’t receive materially; however, they negate the wonder of the Christ; God’s chosen to be the Savior of the world. Mary realized this and treasured all which she beheld and pondered about her child. One might say; “Well, if you had angels and such telling you the specialness of your child; you would treasure it too…”. Maybe; or maybe we would soon forget the unique gift Jesus is to ALL mankind.
Yes; Mary has special favor with God because of her faithfulness and servanthood. Yet, she was very much human and could have easily forgotten Jesus (which she had in the passage when Jesus was a 12 year old boy and she forgot him back in the temple; where Jesus was teaching the elders). At the same time; that same incident caused Mary to once again to treasure up and ponder Jesus. There were many more time in which she would have opportunities to do this; even unto Jesus’ death and resurrection.
One might ask us now; how can we have this same type of connection with Jesus? Is it even possible for one to have the intimacy which Mary had? Keeping it simple: yes. In fact; we can have a deeper and more meaningful relationship with Jesus if we could just treasure and ponder Jesus in our hearts.
After Christmas; I personally began to evaluate my connection with God because of Jesu being in my life. I began to note the special joy I had felt with Christmas; even with all which is taking place in the world and my life. I began to ponder how THIS Christmas was a special one for myself and I realized that I had treasured up the joy of the worship of Jesus through music and worshipped Him. I was treasuring His holiness and His devotion towards us; that he remained obedient to the cross and the death which I deserve and took my place so I can have restored intimacy with God the Father. I pondered what my life would be like without Jesus and I must say it wasn’t good at all. I saw how Christ had transformed me into the person I am today and not into what I was turning myself into.
Mary might have had an angel to share Jesus to her; but we have a greater connection: between the Holy Spirit and the Word of God; we have the whole story. We possess the things which Mary didn’t even witness. We have the Bible to share the events after Mary had passed and the Holy Spirit to guide us to the truth and where we can say Amen to what Scriptures tell us. We have Jesus in us and guiding us to the saving grace and forgiveness which awaits all who ask for it. And now we too can treasure up in our hearts the never-ending joy of the Christmas birth and ponder of its impact on our lives.
Have you already forgotten about this last Christmas? Have you found joy or have you returned to the hustle of life and to the lack of joy which we forfeit for the lifestyles we choose? Life is precious. Memories of our loved ones are equal. Treasure these up and ponder how you have been so blessed to have received these relationships which you have. Now, do this and more for your relationship with Christ. He deserves to be remembered.
