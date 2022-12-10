FORT WAYNE —Big Brothers Big Sisters recently hosted the 15th Annual Women’s Champagne Brunch. This event benefits the organization and its mission to help local children reach their potential through professionally supported one-to-one mentor relationships.
Since its establishment in 2007, the Women’s Champagne Brunch has grown to be one of the area’s premier charity events with a guest list including more than 700 of northeast Indiana’s most notable business and community leaders. At this year’s event, more than $120,000 was raised to benefit local matches.
Entertainment at this year’s brunch included a fashion show featuring some of our local Little Sisters and their Bigs, as well as a musical performance from Little Sister Ta’Korei, whose Big Sister Felisha Burke was in the audience cheering her on. Big Couple Troy and Michelle Hartman were featured with a Mission Moment video which can be viewed on the Big Brothers Big Sisters YouTube page.
At the end of the night, 18 adult volunteers entered their names to become brand-new Big Brothers or Big Sisters.
Amy Keller of Just Sue Graphic Design was named as 2022’s Diane Humphrey Award winner. Established in 2012 and named in honor of its inaugural recipient, this special accolade recognizes women who demonstrate passionate volunteerism, strong community leadership and a lifelong commitment to serving others. For more than 50 years, Diane Humphrey has created a living legacy of civic service as an educator, mentor, leader and community advocate. Her life serves as a testimony to the incredible impact female volunteers have on our community every day. Past recipients include Lisa Sorg (2017), Kathy Callen (2018), Natalie Axel (2019), Irene Walters (2020) and Charita Niedermeyer (2021).
“Whether it’s big or little, no nonprofit is ‘too much’ for Amy,” said CEO Josette Rider. “Over the years, she’s poured thousands of hours and resources into Big Brothers Big Sisters and always gives her time, talent, and treasure to make us the nationally-recognized organization we are today.”
In addition to the money raised, Big Brothers Big Sisters recruited 12 new committee members and 12 table captains and secured 11 presentations, giving it the chance to spread its mission statement to area businesses in the hopes of recruiting new volunteers.
“It’s been a whirlwind, and we couldn’t have done it without the community,” said Chief of Development Shelley Schwab. “2022 was our top grossing year in Women’s Champagne Brunch history, and it’s all because the community stepped up and gave from the bottom of their hearts. There is no way we would have it here without you!”
Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. For 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that the ability to succeed and thrive in life is inherent in all children.
As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.
To learn how to positively impact a child’s life, donate or volunteer, visit www.BBBSNEI.org.
