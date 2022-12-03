KENDALLVILLE — Tis the Season for scholarship applications for Noble County high school seniors. The Community Foundation of Noble County is taking applications for several scholarship opportunities, beginning Nov. 28. Visit the foundation’s website at cfnoble.org to see complete information and access the online application.
Cromwell High School Alumni Scholarship
West Nobel High School seniors who live in Sparta Township are eligible to apply for this scholarship, beginning Nov. 28.
The scholarship is a $1,000, one-time award for educational expenses for a West Noble High School senior who resides in Sparta Township and plans to attend an accredited two- or four-year public or private institution of higher learning, and/or vocational/technical training and certification programs.
Preference will be given to applicants with a GPA of 3.00-3.50/
This scholarship was established in October 2016 by the Cromwell High School Alumni Committee.
In the words of the Cromwell High School fight song, “Onward Cromwell, Onward Cromwell,” the Alumni Committee is committed to moving “onward” for many years to come, preserving memories of alumni.
With the establishment of the fund, the Alumni Committee made another commitment to keep Cromwell High School moving “onward” even after the Alumni Association ceases to exist. The committee’s intent was to create a legacy that would provide an annual scholarship to a West Noble High School senior residing in Sparta Township. Apply at cfnoble.org
Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Iota Chapter Scholarship in Memory of Tammy Riecke
East Noble High School seniors who graduate in 2023 are eligible to apply to this scholarship at cfnoble.org, beginning Nov. 28.
This scholarship is for an East Noble High School senior who has worked to promote the advancement of philanthropy and charity for the community. The scholarship is a one-time award, with the amount to be determined.
Applicants must answer the essay question, “In your own words, what is humanitarian? Please list anything you have done you feel is humanitarian related.”
Mrs. Riecke was a mother of two, a daughter, Chelsea, and a son, Lucas.
Tammi was born in Avilla in 1962, to Morris and Patricia Miller Davis of Rome City. On Nov. 24, 1984, she married David Riecke.
Tami had begun working at Campbell & Fetter Bank in Kendallville, as an ICE student in high school and continued working there for 19 years, until her death. She was a dear friend and a great coworker to many.
Tammi will be remembered as a loving wife and doting mother, crusader for the safety of all children, and being very involved in her church and the Delta Theta Tau Sorority. Because of Tammi’s dedication to community and to philanthropy, her sorority created this scholarship in her honor.
In 2022 the scholarship fund will have provided 19 scholarships, totaling more than $20,000, to local students.
The Charles and Bernard Duesler Scholarship
Central Noble High School seniors may apply for the The Charles and Bernard Duesler Scholarship, beginning Nov. 28, on the foundation’s website.
This scholarship will award $1,500 to a Central Noble High School senior or graduate who will be or are attending Purdue University in the fall, with preference to those entering the agriculture, consumer and health services, veterinary, nursing, or pharmacy fields.
Charles J. Duesler was born on April 1, 1922, on a farm five miles west of Wolf Lake in Noble County, the son of William H. and Flossie J. Duesler. He, along with brother Bernard, were reared in the vicinity of Albion.
Charles was a graduate of Albion High School in 1940. As a youngster, he was very active in 4-H Club work and excelled as a runner on the Albion High School Track Team. After being awarded a 4-H Scholarship, Charles entered Purdue University in 1940 striving for a major in Agricultural Economics.
At Purdue, “Chuck” became captain of the cross country team and he was the editor-in-chief of the Purdue Agriculturist, a monthly magazine.
Charles was inducted into the Army on March 18, 1943, while serving as a lieutenant, with the Third Armored Division in Central Europe. He sustained battle injuries on March 3, 1945, and was awarded a Purple Heart.
After serving in the Army he returned to Purdue University and graduated in February 1947. Charles married Janet L. Rhea, daughter of Basil W. and Avah V. Rhea, of near Kendallville on June 1, 1947, There was one child, Nyla Jeanne.
After working a year as assistant county agent in Fort Wayne, Charles took a job as Farm Loan Appraiser with Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Company, working for about 20 years at Huntington, then 19 years at Ames, Iowa. He retired in 1987 as vice president, head of the company’s Farm Loan Division.
After Janet’s death in May 1992, Charles moved to Goshen, Indiana. On Sept. 18, 1993, he married Donnabelle Secrist, who was reared at Cromwell, Indiana.
He desires to repay the support he received in part, by providing an annual scholarship, in the name of his brother, Bernard, and himself, to a worthy graduate of Central Noble High School who will enroll in certain schools of Purdue University.
This scholarship fund has provided 13 scholarships to local students.
Edgell Scholarship
West Noble High School seniors who are Entering a fullt-imt vocational program are eligible for the Edgell Scholarship. Applicants must have a high school grade-point average of 2.00 or above. The scholarship is a one-time payment of $1,000. Apply online beginning Nov. 28 at cfnoble.org
The Edgell Scholarship was established in 1999 by the late David L. Edgell and his wife Bonnie.
David was a member of the American Legion, Elks, and Eagles. He was also known as a successful entrepreneur, having owned and operated several businesses and managed numerous properties successfully. This included the Pizza Shack and Ligonier Liquors which he, together with his wife Bonnie, had owned and operated for more than 30 years.
Bonnie is a retired teacher from West Noble School Corporation. During their lives, the Edgells have displayed great dedication to their community as they were involved in numerous causes promoting the betterment of Ligonier and its residents. The Edgells established this scholarship as a means to help the young people in the Ligonier community further their education.
This scholarship fund has provided 38 scholarships to local students with a combined total of $28,000.
EN Class of 1969 Scholarship
East Hoble High School seniors may apply at cfnoble.org for the EN Class of 1969 Scholarship. This award is a one-time payment of $750 for an East Noble High School senior entering college for a two or four year degree at an Indiana college or university. Preference will be given to students with a GPA of 2.50–3.50 and ranked in the middle of class.
The East Noble Class of 1969 created this scholarship to create a memorial for the class and to honor all of its members. This class has an abundance of fond memories with each other and at East Noble High School. Together, they wanted to create an avenue of financial assistance for future graduates and support them on their pursuit of education. This class has given away scholarships for more than 10 years and looks forward to providing aid to allow more students achieve their dreams.
This scholarship fund has provided six scholarships to local students.
When asked of his favorite aspect of Noble County, Greg Todd, a fund representative says, “Noble County is home to many great employers, employees and people who will assist others less fortunate and with its wholesome environment it is an incubator for future success and achievements.”
