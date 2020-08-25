FORT WAYNE — AVOW (Advancing Voices of Women) is announcing today a unique initiative, “AVOW Profiles in Public Service,” which will advocate for women’s appointments to local, county, state and national public boards and commissions.
Details will be presented today at 4 p.m. at a news conference near the statue of the Hamilton Sisters in Headwaters Park East.
AVOW will highlight the inaugural profiles of more than 40 qualified women and invited women from across the region to add their profiles for consideration.
AVOW has pledged to offer training related to board service for women and will actively recommend women for board or commission appointments.
Founded in 2017 by Rachel Tobin-Smith, Marilyn Moran-Townsend, Patti Hays and Faith Van Gilder, AVOW’s mission is to advance the voices of women in public life, the community square and civil conversations.
Go to www.avowfw.com for information or follow AVOW on Facebook or Instagram.
