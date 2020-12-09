ANGOLA — The Angola Masonic Lodge, 35 S. Public Square, will hold a Festive Board on Monday, Dec. 28 for Masons in northeastern Indiana.
The event starts at 6 p.m. with a meal at 6:30 p.m. The evening's events will end by 8:30 p.m. with COVID-19 precautions in place.
The Festive Board is one of the oldest traditions in Masonry. In the early days of Masonry, lodges would meet in taverns for a meal and meeting and would conclude their festive event with toasts. They would toast to the brotherhood, the officers, the country and the well-being of a successful lodge.
Today that tradition continues with a meal and includes the ceremonial portions of toasts to the future of Masonry. It will include a short talk by a visiting brother and the passing of the basket to help brothers with financial needs. The Angola lodge officers will conduct the board.
Reservations are required by contacting Jay Minick, secretary of Angola Lodge, at jminick41@gmail.com or phone him at 908-5666 by Dec. 21.
There are four Masonic Lodges in Steuben County: Angola Lodge No. 236, Northeastern Lodge No. 210 in Fremont, Star Lodge No. 225 of Orland and Ashley Lodge No. 614. There are more than 200 Masonic members that live in Steuben County; many are members of other lodges in Indiana or have moved to this community from other states. All are welcome to attend.
Inquiries can be sent to Paul Friend, 402-6122, publicity chairman of Angola Lodge No. 236.
