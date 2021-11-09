Second of two parts.
KENDALLVILLE —Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City are offering a variety of programs for adults age 18 and older during November.
Registration is required for most programs, which can be done by calling the library at 343-2010 or online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. Please note that some programs are in collaboration with the Community Learning Center, and take place there instead of at the library.
Here is the adult program schedule for Nov. 15 through Nov. 30.
Library on the Road: Garrett Museum of Art
Monday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m., Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett
Join the library staff at the Garrett Museum of Art for Library on the Road, an adult field trip. We’ll take a tour of the gallery and admire the exhibits. All fees are covered by the Kendallville Public Library. Registration required. Transportation is not provided.
Ask the Expert: Real Estate
Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center
Jennifer Streich is an accomplished local Realtor, and co-owner of Hosler Realty in downtown Kendallville. She will talk about the current market and offer tips for buying and selling success. There will also be plenty of time for questions from the audience. This free event is open to adults age 18 and older at the Community Learning Center. Registration is required.
Zentangle® a Holiday Ornament
Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m., Meeting Room C, lower level, Kendallville Public Library
Use The Zentangle® Method to tangle a Holiday Ornament this month with Jane Rhea. If you have any pens or supplies, please bring them. This event is free and open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required.
Wellness Workshop with Brittany-Session Six: Stress Ball
Monday, Nov. 22, at 6:45 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Complete a fun DIY stress ball activity while learning about wellness. Join Brittany for the final session in a fun series of activities and information about wellness! Session Six will include having a wellness discussion on health. Previous sessions are not mandatory to attend the final one. Everyone is welcome.
Matt’s Book Club: “Fifty Words for Rain” by Asha Lemmie
Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center
The Kendallville Public Library is teaming up with the Community Learning Center for Matt’s Book Club. Pick up a copy at KPL or the CLC and start reading to be ready for the discussion.
Pine Cone Gnome
Thursday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Make a Pine Cone Gnome with Grace. This free event is open to adults aged 18 and up. Registration is required.
Start Scrapbooking!
Friday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m., Community Learning Center
Scrapbook one page a month with the Kendallville Public Library at the Community Learning Center. All supplies will be provided for you, just bring pictures or mementos you would like to add. This free event is open to adults age 18 and up. Registration is required.
Wood Slice Plant Holder
Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Make a mini plant holder using slices of wood. Madison will show you how. This free event is open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required.
Coupon Club
Monday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m., Kendallville Public Library
Bring coupons, pool them with ours and we will clip and share together. Let’s bond over saving money. Bring your coupons to clip and share. Chat with others as we sort and save. This free event is open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is requested.
Sugar Scrub
Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch
Make a peppermint sugar scrub. This free event is open to adults aged 18 and older. Registration is required.
BINGO
Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Madison for a fun-filled hour of BINGO. Participants can win prizes including gift cards, swag, candy, books and more. Registration required.
