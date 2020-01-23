These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Ellarie Faith, a girl, was born Jan. 19 to Gary and Norma (Troyer) Raber of Middlebury.
Benjamin Luke, a boy, was born Jan. 19 to Alvin and Lora (Barkman) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Seth Andrew, a boy, was bron Jan. 20 to Meal and Marilyn (Bontrager) Miller, Shipshewana.
Curtis Lee, a boy, was born Jan. 21 to Dennis and Darlene (Yoder) Yoder, Topeka.
Leah Faye, a girl, was born Jan. 22 to Daryl and Miriam (Schlabach) Hershberger, Shipshewana.
Eric Jon, a boy, was born Jan. 22 to Cletus and Rosetta (Fry) Miller, Topeka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.