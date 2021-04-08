KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council (MYAC) group is raising funds in an online auction to support its community projects for 2021, including an International Festival scheduled for later this year.
The auction is currently online at www.32auctions.com/MYAC2021. Bidders have until April 10 at 7 p.m. to place bids on a variety of items.
The auction has raised $585, as of Wednesday, toward the council’s goal of $1,200.
Among the auction items up for bid are an apple pie made by Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe, a “Fill the Freezer” fresh meat package from Dave Hills Market, vacuum-sealed in a cooler, and a one-month membership to Cobblestone Golf Course in Kendallville.
A “Horsing Around” package includes horse rides, lessons in riding, grooming, and how to take a horse through an obstacle course. Lessons are weekly for a month.
A “Fairy Fantasy” package includes a straw art kit, fairy garden accessories, fairy house and fairy figurine, all in a tote.
MYAC has been developing youth into future leaders for over 13 years. Adults in city government mentor middle and high school students, provide leadership skills in the areas of government and the community, and empower the youth members to create positive changes in their environment.
