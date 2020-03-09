Magic Squares dance Friday
ANGOLA — Magic Squares Dance Club will host a dance at the YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road, on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Bob Jones will be calling and Gene Eckley will be cuing.
Participants are encouraged to wear green.
Upcoming events for tractor lovers
ALBION — The Noble County Gas and Steam Association meets today at 7 p.m. in the Dekko Room at the South Office Complex, S.R. 9, Albion.
Thursday through Saturday, the Winter Tractor and Gas Engine Show featuring Massey Harris/Massey Ferguson will be held at Auburn Auction Park. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Admission costs $7 for day pass; $10 for $3-day pass. Parking is free.
Button expos in Auburn, Middlebury
AUBURN — “Button Expo 3: The World of Buttons,” a national event, is coming to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum on June 6.
The Indiana Button Show: “Roaring 20s: The Bee’s Knees of Buttons,” is Thursday through Saturday at the Essenhaus Conference Center, Middlebury. Admission is $5 per person.
