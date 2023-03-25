Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Morning rain...then becoming windy with a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy early becoming clear late. Low near 30F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.