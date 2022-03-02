LAGRANGE — People who need lab testing for annual physical or other medical appointments should mark their calendars for Saturday, March 12, when Parkview LaGrange Hospital will host its first Check-Up Day for 2022.
Check-Up Day, held in conjunction with the Parkview Center for Healthy Living, makes it convenient to obtain common lab tests at a reduced cost.
Changes have been made to test packages and pricing for 2022. Fasting is not required for these single tests: glycohemoglobin A1C ($30) and thyroid stimulating hormone, known as TSH ($35).
Wellness packages have been simplified from the past. Instead of packages A, B, C and D, participants can now choose from the customizable Green Package and the deluxe Diamond Package.
The Green Package includes a lipid profile and glycohemoglobin A1C for $50. In addition, participants can opt to add any of these tests onto the Green Package: comprehensive metabolic profile (CMP), $25; complete blood count (CBC), $15; thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), $30; prostate specific antigen (PSA for men), $30; and vitamin D, $40.
The Diamond Package consists of the basic Green Package plus the CMP, CBC, TSH and PSA for a total cost of $115. Those who wish to purchase a Diamond Package without the PSA may do so for $100.
The vitamin D test can be added to either Diamond Package for a fee of $40.
Anyone selecting a wellness package must fast for 10 to 12 hours before their appointment. During fasting, it is permitted to take sips of water and regular medications as prescribed. Questions may be directed to 260-347-8125.
Check-Up Day is an appointment-only event; walk-ins cannot be accepted. Participants must preregister by calling 260-347-8125. Callers should leave a message including their name and phone number if a Parkview Center for Healthy Living team member is not available at the time of the call. The center’s office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payment by credit card at the time of preregistration is required.
For the safety of Check-Up Day guests and staff, precautions will be taken to guard against the spread of COVID-19. In accordance with Parkview Health policy, masks must be worn over mouth and nose at all times.
More information can also be found at parkview.com/checkupdays.
Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography will also be on site during Check-Up Day. Mammogram appointments for women 35 and older can be made by calling 260-483-1847.
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will not be on site during this Check-Up Day. However, the Care Mobile will visit the hospital parking lot on the third Monday of each month during 2022. To make an appointment, call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (774-8632).
The Parkview LaGrange Hospital campus is located at 207 N. Townline Road, just north of U.S. 20 in LaGrange. Check-Up Day takes place on the lower level of the hospital, in Conference Rooms A and B.
Parking is available in the north parking lot, and patients may take the stairs at the back of the lobby down to the conference rooms. Patients who have problems negotiating stairs may enter the building through the lower-level doors near the café entrance. To get to the lower-level entrance and parking lot, drive past the main hospital entrance and turn left onto West C.R. 050N. The turn-in is immediately on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.