KENDALLVILLE — Registration is open for July classes and activities at The Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
Please call 260-544-3455, extension 104, or visit thecommunitylearningcenter.org to secure a spot in the class or activities. Click on the Events tab.
A Star Sitters Babysitting Class will be offered Friday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Community Learning Center. Parkview’s Center for Healthy Living will present the class for boys and girls in grade 5-8 as an overview of the duties and responsibilities of a baby sitter.
The course is training in basic child care, medical emergencies, CPR, and home security and safety. Babysitters-in-training should bring a sack lunch and a baby doll. The cost is $25 for the class; register at thecommunitylearningcenter.org.
Farmers Markets: Every Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon
Self Defense Training: July 13 and 20, 6-8 p.m. Learn self-protection techniques from the Kendallville Police Department.
Barre & Breakfast: July 29, 7-8 a.m.
Diabetes Support Group: July 29, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Yoga on the Lawn: July 24, 8-8:45 a.m. Join a yoga class outdoors before the Farmers Market.
Fine Arts
Christmas in July: Quilted Table Runner, July 13, 6-8 p.m. Cost: $10. Make a holiday table runner. Materials list on the CLC registration page.
Christmas in July: Quilted Stockings, July 14, 6-8 p.m. Cost: $10. Make quilt-as-you-go reversible Christmas stockings with a flip-and-sew method. Materials list on the CLC registration page.
Christmas in July: Paper Piecing, July 21, 6-8 p.m. Cost: $10. Learn how to make paper Christmas trees. All materials are provided.
Performing Arts
“The Wizard of Oz”: Friday, July 16, shows at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., in the CLC auditorium. The show is a summer camp production presented by Oak Farm Montessori School. Admission is a free will donation to benefit Gaslight Playhouse.
“Moana Jr.”: performances at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the CLC.
Health and Wellness
Fresh Salsa: July 15, 5:15-6:30 p.m. Cost: $5. Use garden-fresh vegetables to create savory and sweet salsas with dietician Caitlyn Bauer. Masks required; social distancing will be practiced.
What’s Cookin’ Food Challenge: July 19, 6-8 p.m. Cost: $25 (per team). Based on the TV series, “Chopped,” teams of 2-3 people will be given ingredients and will have a time limit to make the best dish possible for judging.
Cannapalooza! Pickles & Beans: July 20 and 21, 6-8 p.m. Cost: $10 (per class). Learn to can pickles the first night and green beans the second night in the CLC kitchen.
Up in Smoke BBQ Class: July 22, 6-8 p.m. Cost: $10. Learn the basics of barbecue and how to make dishes on the grill. The menu is pork tenderloins with various rubs with a side of vegetables in a skillet.
Teddy Bear Picnic: July 28, 5:30-7 p.m. Cost: $10. Kids ages 4-7 can enjoy a picnic with their favorite stuffed animal. Kid will help prepare rainbow fruit kabobs, pinwheel sandwiches, dirt pudding and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
Pickleball (one night) Clinic: July 14, 6-8 p.m. Cost: $10. Learn the basics to play this popular sport.
Exercise
Open Pickleball: Mondays, 6-8 p.m.
Zumba: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-6:45 p.m. High energy movement to exotic rhythms of Latin and international beats.
Zumba Strong: Thursdays, 5:15-6 p.m. STRONG by Zumba® combines body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio and plyometric training moves synced to original music that has been specifically designed to match every single move.
Drums Alive: Tuesdays, 5:15-6 p.m. Drums Alive® is a program that fosters a healthy balance physically, mentally, emotionally and socially.
Senior Strong: Mondays and Wednesdays, 9-9:45 a.m. Senior Strong is a class focusing on cardiovascular endurance, strength, balance and flexibility.
Barre: Wednesdays, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Fusing the best of Pilates, yoga, aerobics and elements of the strengthening exercises dancers do, Barre Above™ delivers a results-driven, fun workout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.