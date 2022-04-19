KENDALLVILLE — Eleven members of the Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa met April 13 at LouAnne Pillers' home.
Kathy Baker announced that approximately 200 people attended Basket Bingo March 20 at the Community Learning Center. The annual event is hosted by Gamma Xi Chapter of Tri Kappa. Several Beta members assisted. Gamma Xi observed its 97th birthday March 21.
LouAnne Pillers shared plans for a Wednesday, June 8, outing to the Wagon Wheel Theatre (Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts), Warsaw, to see Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The group will dine in the Warsaw area prior to the show.
A memorial service was held for former Beta member Marian Hepner who died March 16. A donation to the Kendallville Public Library will be made for a book in her memory.
Linda Jansen told members of the Cheer Committee’s various visits, gifts and cards.
President Cindy Frick thanked the hostess and committee for the evening, Linda Leamon and Kathy Baker. After the meeting adjourned, the ladies enjoyed conversation, pretzel salad (a favorite Tri Kappa salad bar recipe) and Tuxedo cake.
The next meeting will be May 11 at Lori Jansen's home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.