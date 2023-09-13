KENDALLVILLE — A book talk, a “Golden Bachelor” watch party for pickleball player Gerry Turner, and an all-day crafting event are among the programs scheduled for September at the Community Learning Center.
Writer and journalist Craig Fehrman will discuss his first book, “Author in Chief: The Untold Story of Our Presidents and the Books They Wrote,” in a Book Talk on Sept. 21 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Fehrman’s book explores the historical and biographical writings of the American presidents. Fehrman spent more than a decade writing and researching his first book, which The Wall Street Journal called “one of the best books on the American presidency to appear in recent years.”
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the talk beginning at 7 p.m. Books will be available for purchase.
The “Golden Bachelor” watch party is Sept. 28 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. as Gerry Turner, a pickleball member at the CLC, debuts on the first episode of the matchmaking reality show. Concessions, beer and wine will be available for purchase with cash only.
Registration is now open for the “Bee Happy, Get Crafty” event on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register for classes all day for $35, buy craft kits for the classes, shop with local vendors in “The Hive,” and enjoy a craft-filled day. Registration for classes closes on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Other September programs are:
Culinary Arts
Cooking Club-Soups: Sept. 12, 19 and 26, 4:30-6 p.m.; registration is $75. With help from the CLC culinary instructors, learn how to make different soups. Take a batch home for dinner and another to freeze for later. Sessions include broccoli cheddar potato soup, beef stew with red wine vinegar, goulash and more.
Making Your Own Baby Food: Sept. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.; registration is $5. Each participant will make two baby food recipes in small groups and leave with portioned baby food ready to freeze, and empty baby food containers. Preregistration is required.
Health and Wellness
Beginner Pickleball Clinic: Sept. 12 and 14, 6- 8 p.m.; $15. Join Brad Beard as he teaches new pickleball players in this two-evening clinic. Everyone age 12 and older is welcome. Paddles are provided.
2 Day: Intermediate Pickleball Clinic: Sept. 26 and 28, 6-8 p.m.; $15 per person. Matt Carpenter will teach new skills to further the game in this two-day clinic for experienced pickleball players who want to hone their skills and learn more techniques.
Healthy Cooking Demo-Air Fryers: free program, Sept 14, 5-6 p.m. Air frying is a healthier alternative to deep frying. Registered dietitian Caitlyn Bauer will demonstrate how to use the air fryer for a healthy, delicious dinner meal. Samples will be provided. Register early to reserve a spot.
Live Well with Diabetes Program: Oct. 19-Dec. 14, 1:30-3:30 p.m. A new interactive, hands-on program is coming this fall for Noble County residents with Type 2 diabetes. Noble County residents with an HgA1C greater than or equal to 8.5%, drawn on or after Aug. 24, are eligible to apply for this program by Oct. 11.
Led by registered dietitians, together the class will learn how to apply nutrition recommendations, participate in low-impact physical activity and cooking classes to create fun and delicious meals, and learn from a variety of guest speakers specializing in diabetes care. Please fill out this application and return to the Center for Healthy Living at Parkview Noble Hospital. Once received, we will reach out to you with additional information!
Sewing arts
Sewing 101-Market Tote Bags: Sept. 13 and 20, 6-8 p.m.; $25 per person. Participants will learn to sew two medium-size tote bags (16” x 16”) to use for any purpose, and how to sew a pocket in each bag. All supplies, including fabric, will be provided by the CLC.
T-Shirt Quilt Block Class: Sept. 14, 21, 28 and Oct. 5, 6 8 p.m., recommended for ages 18 and older. Turn school spirit wear into a quilted wall pennant or blanket. Participants should bring 12 or more shirts that will become their quilt. Bring a notebook or sketchbook for planning. Through the course of four weeks, participants will plan, quilt, assemble and bind their quilt, then celebrate.
The Pottery
Bowl A Thon: Sept. 26 or Oct. 17, 1-8 p.m. Join in the CLC’s annual Bowl A Thon and help make bowls for the upcoming Empty Bowls event. This is an open event for all community members and artists to make bowls for a great cause. A portion of the proceeds from Empty Bowls will be going to The Apple Tree Center in Kendallville.
Performing Arts
Open Mic Night: Sept. 14, 7-9 p.m.; $10 per person. Local amateur musicians are encouraged to sign up to perform in an intimate setting. New acts and performers are always welcome. Supporters can attend and listen for a $5 cover charge.
For more information or for upcoming programs, go to the CLC’s website, thecommu nitylearningcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.