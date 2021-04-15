KENDALLVILLE — Residents who live in Wayne Township or the part of Allen Township that lies within Kendallville’s city limits are encouraged to pick up their 2021 park passes at the park office, 211 Iddings St., or at City Hall, 234 S. Main St.
The pass entitles eligible residents to free vehicle entry to Bixler Lake Park on weekends and holidays through Labor Day weekend. Residents must bring their vehicle registration in to pick up their pass.
Residents not eligible for a free pass can buy a 2021 park sticker for $25. Otherwise, an entry fee of $3 per plated vehicle is charged at the gate on weekends and holidays.
Park office hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the office closed between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. for lunch.
Pavilion rental does not include the vehicle entry fee to the park. Each non-resident vehicle attending an event at a park facility will be assessed the $3 fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.