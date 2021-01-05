Wolcottville students eligible for scholarship
WOLCOTTVILLE — The Bulldog Booster Scholarship committee has announced that a scholarship is available to Lakeland High School 2021 graduates who attended Wolcott Mills Elementary School.
Eligible students may apply for the scholarship at the LaGrange County Community Foundation. Website before Feb. 15, 2021, at 5 p.m.
The 2020 scholarship was awarded to Dakota Miller of Huntington University, who is majoring in Christian ministries.
The Bulldog Booster Scholarship is in its 25th year of helping former Wolcott Mills students with their college expenses. Funds are raised through donations and fundraisers such as carnivals, fall festivals and talent shows.
Church hosts blood drive
KENDALLVILLE — The Faith United Methodist Church, 411 Harding St., will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donors may call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-773-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org (enter: faithkend) to make an appointment.
Legion schedules fish dinners
AVILLA — American Legion Post 240, 205 Ley St., will serve fish dinners in 2021. Dinners are scheduled monthly for Jan. 8, Feb. 5, March 5 and April 2.
Dinners include coleslaw and potato choices in dine-in and carryout options.
