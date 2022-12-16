Cooking classes registration still open
KENDALLVILLE — Two cooking classes at the Community Learning Center will show participants how to create sweet treats for the holidays.
The Christmas Cupcake Challenge is Dec. 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The fee is $15.
Make peanut brittle with Joan Bovee in a class on Dec. 22 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The fee is $15 per person.
Go to www.thecommunity;earningcenter.org to register.
Avilla Legion schedules fish fry
AVILLA — Avilla American Legion Post 240 will have a fish fry today at the post. Carry-out orders begin at 5 p.m. Dine-in customers will enjoy a buffet-style meal, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 per person for adults and $7 per person for children.
