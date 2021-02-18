Kyle Forker of Avilla has been selected to join Orr Fellowship. He is one of just 6% of top-tier college seniors to be chosen for the program.
Orr Fellowship, an Indiana nonprofit talent program, is a two-year post-graduate program that places high-achieving college seniors from across the Midwest in full-time, paid positions at companies and organizations in Indianapolis.
Forker will join Orr Fellowship’s 20th and largest cohort of Fellows to date. From August to October, college seniors from across the Midwest were recruited to Orr. Of the nearly 1,300 applicants, just 100 were invited to Orr Fellowship’s Finalist Day held in November. Of those 100, 79 individuals received job offer calls.
After graduating with a degree in finance from the University of Saint Francis, Forker will begin as an associate at Thompson Thrift, an integrated full-service real estate company.
In addition to working at Thompson Thrift, Forker will participate in Orr Fellowship’s programming dedicated to nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit and developing strong leadership skills. Forker will also enter Orr’s networking communities via the program and help recruit the next cohort of Orr Fellows.
Allison Leszczynski of Howe, Kyla Long of Middlebury and Hunter Reed of Columbia City are among area students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Findlay. Students must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale for this achievement.
The University of Findlay is in Findlay, Ohio, and was established in 1882 through a joint partnership of the Churches of God, General Counsel and the city of Findlay. More than 3,500 students are enrolled at the university.
Taylor Ruby of Columbia City was named to Manchester University’s Fall 2020 dean’s list. Ruby is a first-year student in the Pharmacy Program and was among 62 pharmacy students named to list.
To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours. Manchester University has campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne.
Luke Sarrazine from Huntertown was named to the dean’s list at Miami University for the 2020-21 fall semester. He was among Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division for academic performance.
Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio, with a student body of nearly 19,000.
Sami Scigouski was named to the Miami University president’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division have been named to the list, recognizing academic excellence.
Scigouski, from Howe, is majoring in games and simulation. Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio, with a student body of nearly 19,000.
