LIGONIER — Ligonier Public Library has wrapped up its summer reading program with participation by 60 children, 16 teens and 19 adults.
Children’s programs included a visit from the Potawatomi Zoo, Merry Lea Environmental Center, the Ligonier Police and Fire departments and Greyt Readers dogs Bing and Murry.
Greyt Readers is a read-aloud program with Bing and Murry that begin in October at the library. The greyhounds visit local libraries for people to read to them. The program helps readers enjoy reading in a relaxing and non-judgmental way, because dogs don’t judge.
Teen programs included two taste tests of products from King Korn in Ligonier and international candies.
Adult programs included a succulent bar, cardio drumming by KCDC Dance, and stained glass class by John Mirreti.
Family programs included a movie showing and a puzzle tournament.
Sponsors for the summer reading program are Annie Oakley Perfumery, Avalon Village, Dr. Peter Brown, Burnworth-Zollars, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Canton House, Casey’s General Store, Charger House, Chinese Buffet, Culvers of Goshen, D&A Tax Service, Fashion Farm, Fisher Insurance, Fort Wayne TinCaps, Gabriella’s European Bakery, Grounded Coffee, King Korn, Kroger, Hosler Realty-John Mangona, Lady Bug Home Extension Club, Lake City Bank, La Michocana, Ligonier Fire Department, Ligonier Animal Clinic, Ligonier Rotary Club, Ligonier Superwash, Pyro’s Palace, Pizza Hut, Sands Accounting, Speedway and Sprague Lawn Service.
