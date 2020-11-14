FORT WAYNE — The Mustard Seed Furniture Bank announced a new fundraiser to brighten the outdoors of homes, neighborhoods, churches, businesses, event venues and nursing care facilities of northeast Indiana through “Be The Light In A Child’s Night” holiday luminary sale.
Prepaid orders for luminary five-packs, along with additional details, can be found through their new website at www.mustardseedfortwayne.com/bethelight
Pick-up of prepaid orders is required and will be accomplished through a no-contact process.
This independent nonprofit agency relies on various fundraisers and community support to sustain their mission and Beds4Kids Program. Beds4Kids has provided over 10,300 children, in Allen and the six surrounding counties, who are referred to their agency, with a bed of their own. Each Beds4Kids now includes a new twin-size mattress, manufactured locally through the Wolf Corporation along with a platform bed frame, with a new pillow, set of sheets and blanket.
Their goal is to raise over $22,000 and invites the community to “Be The Light In A Child’s Night.”
