LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Public Library and its branches in Shipshewana and Topeka will be closed Monday, May 29, in observances of Memorial Day.
The LaGrange County Public Library will offer a one-day motorcoach trip to Chicago’s ethnic neighborhoods on Saturday, July 29. Register with S&S Travel by June 29. Neighborhoods included are Lincoln Square (German bakery), West Town (Polish family-style lunch), Old Town (visit the Spice House) and The Eataly (Italian Marketplace). Cost: $249 per person, and ncludes treats, lunch and travel by motorcoach. Stop in at the LaGrange library or check the website for full details.
Here are additional programs for May. For more information and latest updates go to www.lagrange.lib.in.us.
Win a 2023 Indiana State Park Pass: All adult patrons of the LaGrange County Public Library branches and bookmobile may enter their names May 1-31 in a drawing to win a state park pass. Patrons must be age 18 and older, and are limited to one entry per visit.
Preschool Story Time (newborn to age 5): The theme for May is BUGS! The schedule is LaGrange, every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.; Shipshewana, every Tuesday at 1 p.m.; and Topeka, every Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Homeschool Group (all ages welcome): Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. at Dallas Lake Park’s Sweetgum Shelter (or Dallas Lake Lodge if inclement weather). Register by May 5 online or by calling 260-463-2841, extension 1070. There is only one meeting in May. Leslie with the LaGrange County Parks Department will meet the group at the Sweetgum Shelter and lead a walk down to the pond boardwalk for a water critter study with nets and water quality testing kits. Please dress for the weather, and prepare to get wet and dirty. Participants may bring their own lunches to eat after the program and enjoy time together before summer break.
Second Saturday Book Club: Saturday, May 13, at 11 a.m., LaGrange, for patrons age 16 and older. Discuss “The Sound of Gravel” by Ruth Wariner. Ruth was the 39th of her father’s 42 children. Authorities turned a blind eye to the practices of her community in rural Mexico, where she grew up. Preachers taught that women could only ascend to Heaven by entering into polygamous marriages and giving birth to as many children as possible. As Ruth begins to doubt her family’s beliefs and question her mother’s choices, she struggles to balance her fierce love for her siblings with her determination to forge a better life for herself. Copies of the book are available at LaGrange’s Adult Desk.
Patchwork Trails
Lonidaw: An ACRES preserve: 987 N. Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, on Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. for all ages. Patchwork Trails combines exercise, education, friendship, and fun. Each walk will showcase seasonal beauty unique to each property. Hikers will look at what’s blooming, what’s singing, what’s flying, what’s underfoot. Leslie Arnold of LaGrange County Parks & Recreation will lead the walks.. No fees or registration is required; just meet at the designated starting point. All Ages.
Elementary Book Club (Grades 1-3): Tuesday, May 16, at 4 p.m., LaGrange. Discuss “Stick Dog,” do a fun activity and pass out the next book club selection. Sign up by checking out the book in the youth department to read during May.
Middle Grade Book Club (Grades 4-7): Tuesday, May 16 at 4 p.m., LaGrange. Discuss “Nevermoor, the Trials of Morrigan Crow,” do a fun activity, and pass out the next book club selection. Sign up by checking out the book in the youth department to read in May.
Lego: Build an Escape Room!: a three-week program for age 10 or fourth grade and older in LaGrange. Meet each Wednesday, May 17, May 24 and May 31 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and June 26. Register online or call 260-463-2841; seating is limited. Youth may sign up even if they can’t attend to every session; just indicate that at signup. Experience in building with Legos is preferred.
The group will use the book, “Build Your Own Lego Escape Room” to build a Safari Adventure Escape Room to use in the library on June 26-30. Note that participants who help design the escape room are encouraged to come help set up, operate, and test the room in June but will not be able to try the escape room, as they will know all of the solutions.
Make-N-Take: Scandi (Ikea) Style Décor Pieces, Wednesday, May 17, at 6 p.m., LaGrange, for age 12 and older. Make two different pieces of “scandi-style” décor from unfinished wood. Some also describe it as “Ikea Style” — sleek, simple and contemporary. One is a budvase-type, taller container and the other is a round bowl or vase. Cost: $20 per person; space is limited. Reservation and $10 non-refundable deposit due by May 10 at the LaGrange location.
Painting with Carl Mosher-“Forest waterfall”: for age 12 and older, Friday, May 19, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., LaGrange. Mosher will supply all the materials. Cost: $25 payable to Mosher at class. Classes fill quickly so register soon. Register at 260-463-2841, extension 1030.
Teen Book Chat & Craft (Grade 8-12): Monday, May 22, at 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., LaGrange. Discuss “The False Prince,” make a fun craft, and check out the book selection for next month.
Movie and Popcorn (All Ages): Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m., LaGrange. The film is Disney’s “Strange World,” rated G. Free popcorn provided; bring a covered drink if desired.
Cookbook Club: Saturday, May 27, at 11 a.m., LaGrange. Meet new people and try new recipes. Check out the cookbook of the month at LaGrange’s adult services desk. Choose a recipe, cook it, and bring it to the Cookbook Club carry-in. Cookbook Club meets the fourth Saturday of each month. Plates, silverware, coffee and tea provided. Families are welcome.
Children’s Summer Reading Program: Sign up starts June 1 at any library branch. Watch the library’s website, Facebook page and in any library branch for fun programs and activities all summer as well as a reading challenge to earn prizes for reading. Programs and activities will be available for kids of all ages. The reading challenge runs from June 1-July 31 and is for children ages 5 to 18.
