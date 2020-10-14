Fall bazaar is Saturday
WAYNE CENTER — The Wayne Center Church will have its annual Fall Bazaar Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 1015 Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville.
The bazaar will have many crafters, lunch, a bake sale and silent auction.
Barbecue chicken benefits Albion Rotary
ALBION — The Albion Rotary Club will sell Nelson’s barbecue chicken on Friday, Oct. 30, at the stoplight corner on the courthouse square in Albion.
Chicken will be grilled onsite. Serving begins at 11 a.m. continues until sold out. The price is $7 per chicken half.
Registration open for Rotary virtual 5K
ALBION — The Albion Rotary Club will hold its Superhero 5K virtually this year. Walkers and runners may select the 5K course of their choice and make the walk or run anytime between now and Oct. 31.
Early registration is now open through Oct. 23 at $25 per entrant. After Oct. 23, registration is $30 per entrant.
To sign up, go to https://runsignup.com and search “Albion Rotary Superhero 5K.”
