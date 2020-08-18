The world takes what Kendallville makes.
That slogan is true not only for industrial products but also for things handmade with love.
Trinity Church United Methodist of Kendallville formed a “Sewing for Missions” group about six years ago. They started by making dresses for the people of Haiti. In addition, using plastic grocery bags, they made mats for the homeless.
Through the years more than 250 dresses were delivered to Haiti by Jennifer Wilson and Jodie Thomas on their medical and surgical mission trips with the International Allied Missions. The dresses were packed in between the medical equipment and supplies and distributed by Pastor Jean Paul to an orphanage, church and school in Ferrier and Guilbert, Haiti.
Last year Trinity hosted a singing group of young people — the group was named Matisko. The orphans were from Liberia and three other countries. When they left, the Trinity sewers sent with them dresses that had been made. Recently they received a thank you from Liberia with a picture of the little girls wearing dresses they received.
Members of the sewing group also have made blankets for the children at the Maplecrest apartments in Kendallville and school bags for UMCOR, a Methodist group for mission work.
They also created small medicine bags used by a surgeon on a mission trip to Bolivia for patients to carry their medicine back home.
In addition, they have sewn many hospice gowns for the Parkview Noble Hospice.
And during the past few months they have made face masks for a couple of local nursing homes and for Parkview Noble Hospital.
A very important part of this story are the women of the Brimfield United Methodist Church.
Judy Moore of Trinity gave fellow volunteer Betty Allen of Trinity the patterns they were using and she told the Brimfield volunteers what they were doing.
“They have a wonderful group,” Betty Allen said.
The ladies at Brimfield were busy making quilts, and cloth diapers for missions. Trinity was able to share their patterns for pillowcase dresses and they in turn shared their quilt patterns. Since then Brimfield and Trinity together have made more than 1,000 dresses.
One thousand dresses have gone to Haiti alone through Judy Moore.
Trinity’s sewing group is embarking on a new mission project called Days for Girls. (Information online is at daysforgirls.org.)
“This is helping to meet a world-wide need in underprivileged countries,” Betty Allen said. “The goal is to provide menstrual health solutions to girls who otherwise would have to stay home for days during their monthly periods. We sew personal kits that would last these girls from two to three years — being reusable. We will be sending our kits to the International children’s Network in Seattle.”
The members of Trinity’s current sewing group — Kathy Brittenham, Marcia Fritz, Betty Allen, Doris Baker, Ardean Ebert, Paula Graden and Barb Huth — welcome more volunteers. Anyone who is interested is invited to contact one of the members listed here or call Trinity Church United Methodist.
