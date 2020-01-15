Weinreich twins welcomed Dec. 31
Wayland Weinreich, a boy, and Everly Weinreich, a girl, were born Dec. 31, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, to Skip Weinreich and Alyssa Waddington of Angola, both weighing 3 pounds.
