CLC adjusts schedule for February events
KENDALLVILLE — The schedule has changed for two February activities at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
The Stuff Peppers and Banana Bread vegetarian cooking class, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Hours have been updated in information for Parkview Center for Health Living’s Check-Up Day, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12. Appointments may be scheduled from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for blood lab tests at a reduced cost. Call 347-8125 to make an appointment.
Garden plot reservations open today
KENDALLVILLE — Reservations open today for garden plots at the Kendallville Parks & Recreation Department’s Youth Center, 211 Iddings St.
Spaces are located at Sunset Park, at the intersection of Rush Street and Weston Avenue. The fee is $15 for a garden plot that is about 25 feet by 50 feet, an estimated 1,250 square feet.
The park office is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call the park office at 347-1064 for more information.
Painting class schedule announced
KENDALLVILLE — Professional artist Carl Moser will teach three painting classes this spring at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St.
Classes are “Wren House” on Feb. 17; “Froghead Bay” on March 17 and “House of Flowers” on April 21. Each class will meet at 6 p.m.
The fee is $25 per person, per class, with all supplies included. Class size is limited so it is recommended to pay in advance to ensure a reservation. Call the park office at 260-347-1064 for information.
