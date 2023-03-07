INDIANAPOLIS — March is American Red Cross Month, and an ideal time to highlight the need for blood donors.
Red Cross Month began 80 years ago when President Franklin D. Roosevelt first proclaimed March as Red Cross Month to raise awareness of the organization’s critical humanitarian mission. Here are three fast facts about the Red Cross.
• Every hour of the day, 1,200 people are helped by the Red Cross.
• Every year, the victims of nearly 62,000 disasters rely on the Red Cross for immediate help.
• As the nation’s largest supplier of blood and blood products, the Red Cross is an essential partner to hospitals and cancer treatment centers across the country, providing the blood they need to save lives every day.
The impact that the Red Cross makes each day extends beyond this short list. By becoming a blood donor with the Red Cross, donors can help make their community stronger as they join a trusted lifesaving network. Donors are invited to join the Red Cross mission of saving lives and give blood in March.
One in seven patients entering the hospital will need a blood transfusion, making it one of the most common hospital procedures in the U.S., yet only 3% of the public are blood donors. Help can’t wait: Schedule an appointment today.
Here is the schedule for upcoming local Blood Drives:
March 16: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Garrett High School, 801 E. Houston St., Garrett
March 28: 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Garrett American Legion, 515 W. 5th Ave., Garrett.
April 4: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Stroh Church of Christ, 4540 S. C.R. 1100W, Hudson.
April 6: noon to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 86, 322 S. Main St., Kendallville,
April 19: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Community Learning Center, 401. E. Diamond St., Kendallvlle.
Donors who give blood in March will receive specials gifts valued at up to $20. Donors who give blood March 1-31 will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email, as well as an additional e-gift card for a merchant of their choice.
All March donors will earn a chance to win one of five Visa prepaid cards valued at $3,000.
Only 3% of eligible Americans donate blood. Yet, every two seconds, someone needs it. The chances are that you may personally know someone who will need blood or blood products at some point. In fact, it is likely that you already know someone who has.
Blood is needed for accident/trauma patients, cancer treatments, hip replacements, leukemia, mothers giving birth, open heart surgeries, premature babies, prostate cancer surgeries, sickle cell disease and many other patients.
Unlike other treatments, blood cannot be manufactured – it can only come from blood donors. Schedule a donation appointment now and, after you give, track your blood donation to a specific hospital to help patients in need.
General health considerations
If you’re new to blood donation and are wondering whether you’re eligible to give, you’re not alone. Below includes a list of general health considerations and related information.
Allergy, Stuffy Nose, Itchy Eyes, Dry Cough: All are acceptable as long as you feel well, have no fever and have no problems breathing through your mouth.
Cold and Flu: If you don’t feel well on the day of your donation, please call to reschedule. It is recommend that you wait if you have a fever or a productive cough (bringing up phlegm), or until you have completed antibiotic treatment for sinus, throat or lung infection.
Weight and Height
You must weigh at least 110 pounds to be eligible. Students who donate at high school drives and donors 18 years of age or younger must also meet additional height and weight requirements for whole blood donation. There is no upper weight limit as long as your weight is not higher than the weight limit of the donor bed/lounge you are using.
To learn more about eligibility, please feel free to visit The American Red Cross website: www.redcross.org. Have questions? Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.