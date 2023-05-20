Editor’s note: This story and photos are published with permission of Purdue University and courtesy of the Kendallville Tree Commission.
This series will highlight unique and interesting landscape plants that are not as common in the landscape. Many of these plants aren’t readily available at your local nursery or garden center. If you are interested in purchasing one of these plants, I recommend contacting your local nursery or garden center about availability.
Majestic Beauty Tuliptree (Liriodendron tulipifera ‘Aureo-marginatum’)
Zone: 4-9
Expected Mature Size: 40-50 feet tall by 15-25 feet wide
This series will begin with unique cultivar of the state tree of Indiana, Liriodendron tulipifera. The Majestic Beauty Tuliptree is a bit smaller than the straight species and features a very interesting variegation on the leaves. This cultivar is fairly low maintenance and can thrive in many different types of soils. Though it prefers full sun, it can tolerate partial shade. This makes for an excellent specimen and shade tree for the landscape.
The typical pests and problems are similar to most Liriodendron tulipifera. The Purdue Plant Doctor has information on the problems and treatments of tuliptree: https://purdueplantdoctor.com/partproblems/tree-206?from=broadleaf
Resources:
Oregon State University Landscape Plants: https://landscapeplants.oregonstate.edu/node/2098
Missouri Botanical Garden: https://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/PlantFinder/PlantFinderDetails.aspx?taxonid=271341
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.