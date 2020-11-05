Ryan Park Elementary
Ryan Park Honor Roll
- ANGOLA — These students were named to the honor roll for the first quarter of 2020-21. All A’s Third Grade — Lachlan Anderson, Landon Blankenship, Talixa Bruick, Skylar Dale, Brooklyn Funk, Xander Goodman, Nolyn Haifley, Lily Hoff, Mason Jackson, Addy Karnes, McKayla Kimpel, Evan Kolar, Aaliah Kolkman, Tobi Krohn, Hunter Lipely, Keaton Maksimchuk, Liam McGregor, Lily Miklaszewicz, Dilyn Miller, Olivia Miller, Braxten Noll, Jack Norris, Leah Ravellette, Parick Schaeffer, Peter Smith, Calvin Taylor, Elizabeth Vaught, Emma Wager Fourth Grade — Andrew Barry, Levi Biddle, Leah Buell, Anthony Camillo, Kash Davis, Allie Hardy, Cooper Leininger, Amaya Prater, Connor Reardon, Summer Ross, Lucy Smith Fifth Grade — Danielle Bonsubre, Ryly Cumings, Kaelyn Hagaman, Korbyn Haifley, Nicholas Hersel, Kendall Holman, Niles Knox, Ryker Knox, Mikaela Kolar, Collin Kuster, Kellen Lewis, Piper McGregor, Stella Stockamp, Cru Weber, Kenna Whitmire A/B Third Grade — Denali Aguilera, Cayden Barron, Isaiah Christien, Khloe Collins, Tyson Gilbert, Stella Gray, Hadley Hagaman, Kataleeya Harris, Anthony Isa, Karter Kimpel, Jackson Klan, Hannah McDonald, Leina McHenry, Andrew Miller, Veyda Ruckel, Aiden Smith, Lila Sowles, Drew Stillman, Ahmed Tariq Fourth Grade — Davins Adams, Caleb Dinning, Tyler Everett, Aria Fike, Owen Fletcher, Alexis Hardley, Atticus Heavin, Hannah Hunt, Avery Judson, Emily Ketcham, Brynlee Knox, Brynn Konrad, Ethan Kuster, Ryan Manahan, Kameryn Michael, Hailey Sarrazin, TAylor Schworm, Zoey Smith, Kennedy Stultz Fifth Grade — Lilly Blackburn, Layne Christen, Logan Czarnecki, Cambelle Enyeart, Quinten Escalante, Addison Eyster, Maleigha Fee, Parker Goslee, Reid Hasselman, Ayden Havins, Kiara Hohenberger, Dakota Kuhn, Milana Locane, Ridley Loveless, Shawn McDonald, Autumn McGuirk, Khloe Stanner, Kaylee Voigt, Tattum Voltz, Eddie Watson, Jillian Witherspoon, Maggie Zeeb
