The great American pseudo-Irish holiday is upon us again.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
This is our strange holiday, only until recently celebrated in the Republic of Ireland, that everyone wears and drinks green. However, green beer is not a normal hue. The term “green beer” even has a negative connotation to brewers.
So, just how did this come to pass?
Generally, the history of Green Beer is attributed to Dr. Thomas Hayes Curtin. In 1914, Curtin invented the emerald-hued brew, along with everything else he could decorate in green, the color of shamrocks, at a Bronx, New York, social club. The syndicated columnist Charles Henry Adams wrote about the event in his column, “New York Day By Day.”
Adams wrote, “All the doctor would tell inquisitive people was that the effect is brought about by one drop of wash blue in a certain quantity of beer.” Blue wash was a iron powder solution used to whiten clothes and is a quite toxic poison.
A deeper dive into the history was made by Phil Edwards for Vox Media. He found newspaper stories about Green Beer dating back to 1910 attributed to the Spokane (Washington) Press, where the First Avenue Bar served green beer to patriotic Irishmen and anybody else who wanted the green brew. The headline to the story was, “Green Beer Be Jabbers!” “Be Jabbers,” was an excited swear at the time.
The Spokane Press reported, “It is a regular beer, apparently it has not been colored locally, it tastes like a beer and looks like paint, or rather like the deep green waves in mid-ocean with the sun striking them through.” The poetic license used in the story was likely laced with sage-colored suds.
The term “Green Beer,” is not looked upon well within the brewing community. For most, “Green Beer” is not a descriptor of the color of the beer, but as a term that the beer has not been properly aged. In beer advertising, you hear brands touting freshness of their product. Even craft breweries are focused upon drinking the beer as soon as it is packaged, particularly due to the brightness of high alpha acid hops.
When brewing beer, there is a period of time (usually 2-4 weeks) that the beer needs to rest post-ferment, carbonate and allow all of the flavors to get together. This is a period known as lagering. The name is derived from the German verb lagern, meaning “to store.” Beer that is packaged and sold too fresh tends to have off flavors like fruity esters similar to green apple and green vegetable flavors.
Traditionally, there is one exception where green colored beer is normal. The German Berliner has become popular among American craft brewers in the past decade. This low alcohol, very tart beer is traditionally sweetened with the addition of a raspberry or woodruff syrup. Woodruff is a green colored, sweet herbal flavored syrup that cuts the tart acidic flavors of the base beer. Depending upon the amount of syrup added, the beer can appear from a hazy light green to a robust kelly green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.