KENDALLVILLE — A Noble County family is preparing to leave Thursday afternoon to do relief work in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Rex and Tiffany Rawles and their daughters, Elisabeth, Lydia and Isobel, are collecting donations as members of the Churches of Christ disaster response team. They are accepting cash donations or gift cards to be given to hurricane victims. Rex Rawles will help in the cleanup effort as well.
“This all started while we were doing our morning devotional and praying for the hurricane victims,” Tiffany Rawles said. “Isobel and Elisabeth wanted to help and wanted to give their saved money to help. We started the fund with that and have asked for donations from family and friends.”
A Venmo account has been set up for cash donations at @Tiffany-Rawles. To donate, download the Venmo app and create an account, which takes about one minute. Then search for “Tiffany-Rawles.”
Donations may also be given to www.churchesofchristdrt.org and using the “donate” button there. All donations will go to people in Lake Charles.
The donations of cash and gift cards will be used when the family arrives in Lake Charles.
“The supply list changes every day and we will be able to purchase things from a nearby town when we arrive,” Tiffany Rawles said.
The Rawles family plans to stay in a hotel about an hour from Lake Charles, and return home Monday night.
