FORT WAYNE — The American Red Cross has scheduled several blood drives in Noble County to address the urgent need for blood during the holiday season. All blood types are needed, but Type O donors are especially needed.
Noble County’s schedule is:
Today: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Presence Sacred Heart Home, 515 N. Main St., Avilla.
Friday, Dec. 13: noon to 5 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 605 E. Main St., Albion.
Wednesday, Dec. 18: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Parkview Noble Hospital, 401 Sawyer Road, Kendallville.
Thursday, Dec. 19: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lutheran Life Villages, 351 N. Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville.
Monday, Dec. 23: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Grace Christian Church, 126 E. Mitchell St., Kendallville.
Friday, Dec. 27: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rome City United Methodist Church, 297 Washington St., Rome City.
Monday, Dec. 30: noon to 4 p.m., Cole Center Family YMCA, 700 S. Garden St., Kendallville.
Donors may make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767), visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the American Red Cross estimates that more than 1 million units of blood could be needed for transfusions in the United States.
