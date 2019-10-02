ANGOLA — Businessman Todd Saylor talked about his book, “Wired Differently,” at the September meeting of the Association of Professional and Business Women.
Saylor, who founded PayServ Systems, is also a motivational speaker. He challenges people to accept their different wiring, face their fears and achieve success.
Student of the month was Isabell Deem. She plans to major in chemistry and pre-medicine.
Dinner meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Cameron Woods in Angola.
Those interested in learning more about the group are encouraged to call President Charlene Pool at 475-5438.
