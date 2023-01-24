Caleb Walz and Joshua Walz, both of Kendallville, were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Belmont University has nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries.
Allen Poe of LaGrange is one of more than 400 students who received diplomas and were recognized as graduates of Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. Commencement was Dec. 17 for graduates completing requirements in the fall semester. Poe received a bachelor of business administration degree in management.
Hailey Meyer of Kendallville is among students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Saint Mary’s College. Notre Dame, Indiana. To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade-point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.
Seniors Ann Gonzalez and Stephanie Gonzalez, nursing students from Ligonier, and Leslie Ortega, a public health student and a junior from West Noble High School were among 163 undergraduate students named to the dean’s list for academic excellence in the fall semester at Goshen College in Goshen.
The dean’s list includes students earning at least a 3.75 grade-point average while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the dean’s list selection process.
Initiated in the fall of 1999, the dean’s list celebrates the achievement of Goshen College students who have met high academic standards and can motivate students preparing for graduate studies.
Manchester University in North Manchester named 322 undergraduate students to the dean’s list for the fall semester.
These area students are on the list: Azriel Aurelius of Columbia City, majoring in social work; Kora Beasley of Middlebury, majoring in population health; Isabelle Bishop of Larwill, majoring in elementary education; Kaylee Blough of Huntertown, majoring in psychology; Victoria Blough of Huntertown, majoring in psychology; Jacob Chaffee of Huntertown, majoring in biology-chemistry; Penelope Eash of Middlebury, majoring in psychology criminology; Natalee Gawthrop of Columbia City, majoring in biology-chemistry; Elaina Halferty of Columbia City, majoring in early childhood and elementary education; Madelyn Hosford of Albion, majoring in history and English; Elizabeth Miller of Columbia City), undeclared major; Ryce Noragon of Columbia City, undeclared; Kirsten Norton of Hudson, majoring in English-language arts education; Brooklyn Schumm of Kendallville, majoring in art; Augustus Stender of Columbia City, majoring in business management; Ana Wahll of LaGrange, majoring in chemistry and educational studies.
Undergraduate students earning a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the dean’s list. Students with more than one hour of Incomplete or Not Recorded grades at the end of the semester are not eligible for the dean’s list.
