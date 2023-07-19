FORT WAYNE — Northeast Indiana Local Food Network presents the 4th annual Local Food Week from Friday, July 28,through Sunday, Aug. 6, at various locations in northeast Indiana.
Three of those locations are in the four-county region. They are:
Tuesday Aug. 1: Local Food Brunch at the Fox Den, co-hosted by DeCamp Gardens of Albion, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; downtown Albion. All ages welcome.
Friday, Aug. 4: Noble Stop Cedar Creek Meats, meat tastings, 6 p.m., LaOtto; and Discover Electron Rich Foods, tour and tastings, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Foods Alive Commercial Kitchen, Angola.
This 10-day celebration of local food features tours and events hosted by 30 different farms, markets, artisan food producers, and organizations. This region-wide event provides an opportunity for the public to visit and connect with those who grow, sell, serve, and support the local food. Come learn where local food comes from, meet the folks who produce it, and taste the bounty that comes from Our Land to Our Tables.
“This year’s Local Food Week celebration includes over 80 tours and events hosted by over 30 farms and businesses across seven counties.
“Our hosts are offering a wonderful variety of experiences for families, local food enthusiasts, and anyone interested in learning about and tasting food & beverages produced with ingredients from right here in northeast Indiana,” founding director Janet Katz explains. “It is 10 days of fun, learning, and delicious food.”
Local farms, businesses, and organizations are hosting tours and events to help us all celebrate the local food community. Most Local Food Week events are free, but many require preregistration. Check the detailed listings here: neifood.org/news/local-food-week-2023.
The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network works to enhance the quality of place in northeast Indiana by promoting local food culture in the region and supporting local food entrepreneurship. Its mission is to support the growth of a vibrant local food marketplace across northeast Indiana, by increasing the visibility and economic opportunities for the region’s local food producers and businesses, so they can expand their sales both locally and beyond. More information can be found on its website, neifood.org.
