DEAR AMOR: My burning bushes display pretty fall colors right now but I don’t want them to get too big, in height and width. Is there a proper way to prune it down? — Paullette
DEAR PAULLETTE: It is wise for you to keep your burning bushes under control in height and width because your burning bushes were planted too close to your house. A burning bush can grow so tall and expands widely if neglected.
There are recommended and creative ways in pruning ornamental trees and bushes. Most likely, to give us the most satisfaction from our ornamental shrubberies as well as for the plant’s overall health. Yes, we are the gardener here and prune we must.
Pruning tools
It is important that we have on hand the sharpest and unsoiled tools to work with. Working with dull equipment can blister our hands. It will also damage the plant’s trimmed appearance if the cut is not a clean one due to some dangling, shredded bark. New growth development on some broken tips will not be healthy, either.
Use pruning saws for mature branches that needs to be removed. Electric hedge shears or hand clippers are intended for shaping bushes to our desired form or purpose. Pruning saws and clippers can be disinfected by immersing in bleached water to avoid bacteria or disease when pruning other plants we have at home. When done, let us remember to clean and oil our equipment so it doesn’t become rusty.
When to prune
In our case right now, we are ONLY talking about pruning a burning bush, which does not include any flowering shrubberies at all.
In this case, light pruning or trimming can be done any time, when we have the time. But if we found that time later in the year, we should wait when our burning bush was done blessing us with its magnificent bright red leaves. When our burning bush has lost all its leaves later in the year, it is then the right time for us to evaluate what can be done to our cherished plant.
How to prune
To regenerate vigorous growth, we need to look for and cut away broken and dead branches. We also need to remove branches that cross or rub another. Light pruning our burning bush is like giving a haircut to our plant. We trim out excess and unwanted growth. We style them in many shapes and sizes. We can even create them to become a standard tree. In deciding shape preferences, let us keep in mind that sunlight should reach the bottom undergrowth so it doesn’t die off. We want leaves, not twigs.
But alas, our bush grows old as well. We can see these in a lot of older homes adored with overgrown burning bush hedges with leggy bare branches underneath. It is obviously showing its age. They have lots of leaves on top but are empty at the bottom. Fortunately, we can reverse an aging bush. Cool, right?
Rejuvenation technique is pruning heavily during late winter or early spring when the plant is yet dormant. It is done by removing all its old woods within a three-year period. Our aim is to remove 1/3 of its mature branches each year.
Depending on how many large and mature branches our bush had, we can decide how many to remove each year. If there are five mature branches, we can do two, one, two consecutively. At the end of the third year, this plant should have been transformed into a young and healthy bush.
We can begin by removing two old woody stems or branches to the ground level, on the first year. We should choose the ones that grow from the inner part of the whole bush. New branches will fill that spot throughout the growing season. We can then trim these new growths according to our preferred shape for the whole bush.
In the second year, we need to remove one inner old woody branch to the ground level just like before. New growth will again fill that spot.
In the third and last year, we can then cut away the remaining two old woods. Towards the end of the third year, our burning bush has been renewed with young vigorously growing branches.
