KENDALLVILLE — The American Red Cross will hold a Blood Drive on Friday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 229 S. State St.
To make an appointment to donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the code “tumkend” or call 1-800-733-2767.
Donors are asked to roll up their sleeves and donate blood to alleviate the worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
Many blood drives have been canceled due to inclement weather or because of illness. Other factors in the shortage are an overall 10% decline in blood donation since March 2020; a 62% drop in college and high school blood drives due to the pandemic; a surge in COVID-19 cases and an active flu season.
Blood cannot be manufactured or stockpiled. Blood products are only available through the kindness of volunteer donors. All blood types are needed, but especially O positive and O negative types.
The shortage of blood products mean that doctors must make difficult decisions about who receives bloods transfusions and who will need to wait until more blood products are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.