These children were born recently at New Eden Care Center:
Nolan Eliot, a boy, was born July 25 to Kevin and Martha Stutzman, Shipshewana.
Kaya Evangeline, a girl, was born July 24 to Jason and Miriam (Yoder0 Miller, Topeka.
Kristine Joy, a girl, was born July 24 to Samuel and Erma (Bontrager0 Miller, Wolcottville.
Maciah Joe, a boy, was born July 24 to Dean and Cristina (Bontrager) Yoder, Middlebury.
Jeffery Elias, a boy, was born July 23 to Gavin and Rhoda (Wingard) Stutzman, Topeka
Jerry J., a boy, was born July 23 to Joseph and Mattie (Beechy) Miller, LaGrange.
Jeriah Luke, a boy, was born July 22 to Loren and Suann (Bontrager0 Lambright, Middlebury.
Ethan Eugene, a boy, was born July 22 to Michael and Amanda (Bontrager) Miller, LaGrange.
Rosalee Deann, a girl, was born July 21 to Alvin and Dorene (Yoder) Schrock, Millersburg.
Jenna Faith, a girl, was born July 21 to Michael and Kayla (Hochstetler) Bontrager, Goshen.
Lucas Jay, a boy, was born July 20 to Steven and Wanda (Miller) Mast, Millersburg.
Ava Jolene, a girl, was born July 19 to Merlin and Sharon (Schlabach) Miller, Wolcottville.
Jediah Lynn, a boy, was born July 19 to Steven and Susan (Miller) Bontrager, Ligonier.
Janae Dawn, a girl, was born July 18 to Lyle and Kristina (Helmuth) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Lanae Alyse, a girl, was born July 17 to Kyle and Delores Hostetler) Yutzy, Topeka.
Eliza Janette, a girl, was born July 17 to Andrew and Michelle (Frey) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Wendall Lee, a boy, was born July 16 to Aaron and Regina (Graber) Hochstetler, Ligonier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.