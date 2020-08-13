When people talk about intelligence, they think of Einstein. So, when I came across this quote of his, “I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious,” it intrigued me because in 2020 everything is available to us.
If we were only as curious as he was. We all have access to our phones and the internet so the answer to any question that we might have is at our fingertips. If I am curious enough, I can Google it. Here are some examples of my curiosity in the last few weeks.
ESPN ran a series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. It was entertaining and educational. So, how old is Michael Jordan now? Or, what is Coach Phil Jackson doing now? These are things that come to my mind, and I need to know. Another topic is how many people have contracted the Coronavirus in Indiana, or in Steuben County? I need to check every day. Finally, I need to know what is the latest news related to the racial protests brought on by the death of George Floyd? These are just a few of the daily topics that intrigue me.
Just like Einstein, I need to know answers. On my TV, as another source of information, I love the History Channel. Yes, I watch American Pickers and Pawn Stars. I watch the Smithsonian Channel and see episodes of Ariel America and learn about each of our 50 states. I even watch some programming on PBS.
I am old school, so I have collected books for years, and someday I will get through them all. I don’t read romance novels or science fiction, but I like books on history and sports. Some of my favorite writers are Frank Deford, Stephen Ambrose, and John Feinstein. The good news for anyone who doesn’t like to read is most any book now has an audio version that you can listen to while you are driving down the road.
The Oxford Dictionary defines curious as follows: eager to know or learn something.
Being curious was a good habit for Einstein, and it is a healthy habit for all of us. The brain may be the best toy that we own, hopefully playing with it will help keep us young.
