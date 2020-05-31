Today is the celebration of Pentecost. Seven weeks ago we celebrated Easter and we couldn’t go to church. As so many have already said, this was the weirdest Lent and Easter ever. Now, at least some of us can go back to church with certain restrictions, such as masks and social distancing. Those of us who are 60 and older are still encouraged to stay home.
How can we get in the “Spirit” like this?
First, I would suggest that we must remember what this day is. We commonly refer to Pentecost as the birthday of the church, and for good reason. The Holy Spirit descended on a certain group of disciples and they began to speak in the languages of all the people around them so they could hear and understand the good news of Jesus’ life, death and resurrection. A widely diverse group of people were brought together by this common message, and 3,000 people were baptized into this faith: the beginning of the Church. That message has no less power today than it did 2,000 years ago.
Second, right now we are isolated from each other as individuals because of this disease. Is this not a symbol of the dispersion we have as Christians in various parts of the world? Historically, we have been dispersed throughout the world since virtually the beginning of the Church: persecution, evangelization, migration and epidemics. In other words, this is nothing new.
Third, in our common baptism, we are united in spirit — which makes our celebration of this day even more important. How can we participate in the spirit of this day?
Masses and worship services are aired on TV and live-streamed on the internet. For those of us who are Catholic, here’s a reminder that St. Clare, in the early 13th century, was confined to her sickbed on Christmas, but through a spiritual gift was able to see and hear everything. She even described it to her sisters when they returned from Mass. Much more recently, St. Clare was declared the patron saint of TV because of this experience.
Prayer is always an option. There are many prayers and devotions to the Holy Spirit. We can even use the convenient means of the internet to find them instead of searching through a vast number of books. Extemporaneous prayer (prayed on the spot) is also possible through the Holy Spirit.
While the beginning of this year isn’t what we figured it would be, people of faith are still bound together in spirit. Eventually, most of us will be able to return to our local places of worship and be in the actual company of our particular communities of faith. Several of the people I know figure that we’ll cry when we can go back to church. I expect that I will, too. In the meantime, we all rely on more creative ways to be a community of faith.
God Bless!
