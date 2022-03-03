These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Ryan Lynn, a boy, was born March 2 to Ferman and Sharon (Borkholder) Shrock, LaGrange
Natalyn Faith, a girl, was born March 1 to Myron and Rachel (Stutzman) Miller, Millersburg.
Wyatt Obadiah, a boy, was born March 1 to Aaron and Reaiah (Yoder) Barden, Elkhart.
Jethro David, a boy, was born Feb. 27 to Kevin and Regina (Mullet) Miller, Goshen.
Nolan Jake, a boy, was born Feb. 27 to Milan and Regina (Hochstetler) Lambright, Topeka.
Evan Joseph, a boy, was born Feb. 26, to Johnny and Inez (Miller) Detweiler, Goshen.
Aaron Jay, a boy, was born Feb. 25 to Devon and Cheryl (Yoder) Bontrager, Topeka.
Seth Micah, a boy, was born Feb. 24 to Irvin and Ruth (Yoder) Lehman, Topeka.
Autumn Jolie, a girl, was born Feb. 23 to Aaron and Diane (Schmucker) Lehman, Middlebury.
Eric Bradley, a boy, was born Feb. 22 to Leon and LuAnn (Bontrager) Yoder.
Jared Eugene, a boy, was born Feb. 22 to Aron and Ruby (Yoder) Miller, Wolcottville.
Caleb Wayne, a boy, was born Feb. 22 to Nelson and Ida (Miller) Miller, Topeka.
Alivia Faith, a girl, was born Feb. 21 to Anthony and Linda (Lambright) Lambright, Shipshewana.
Amy Sue, a girl, was born Feb. 20 to Joseph and Katie (Beechy) Miller.
Sharla Jean, a girl, was born Feb. 19 to Davis and Linda (Miller) Miller.
Hadassah Faith, a girl, was born Feb. 17 to Bryan and Abigail (Mast) Troyer, Shipshewana.
Abigail Eve, a girl, was born Feb. 15 to Dennis and Doretta (Miller) Hostetler, Ligonier.
Elijah Daniel, a boy, was born Feb. 13 to Christy and Martha Otto, Millersburg.
Benjamin Jon, a boy, was born Feb. 13 to Joseph and Rachel (Bontrager0 Miller, LaGrange.
Gracelyn Kay, a girl, was born Feb. 12 to Calvin and Susan (Byler) Yoder, Millersburg.
Zacariah Jase, a boy, was born Feb. 12 to Loren and Lora (Yoder) Schrock.
Jeremy D., a boy, was born Feb. 10 to David and Joann (Whetstone) Yoder, Middlebury.
Brean Rose, a girl, was born Feb. 9 to Anthony and Eva (Hostetler) Lehman, Topeka.
